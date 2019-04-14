Foxconn Townhall: A Community Update and Discussion

Confused by all the conflicting news about Foxconn in Wisconsin? It seems that reports about Foxconn’s plans for their Racine facility have changed every other week, and it’s been more than a little difficult to keep up. Join State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, Racine County Board Supervisor Fabi Maldonado, community activist Kim Mahoney and Our Wisconsin Revolution’s Terrance Warthen as they provide a community update and answer questions about Foxconn’s project in Wisconsin.