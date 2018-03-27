Fozzy w/Through Fire, Santa Cruz & Dark Sky Choir

Fozzy inched up the metal ladder after releasing four progressively popular studio albums. However, it was 2012’s Sin & Bones, which featured the single “Sandpaper,” that found the band reaching a level of legitimacy that allowed a mass audience to drink in the hardcore, heavenly noise they bring to rock’s supper. Sin & Bones eventually reached #143 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. In promotion of the album, Fozzy toured with rock giants such as Metallica, Shinedown, Avenged Sevenfold and British metal legends Saxon.

Frontman Chris Jericho, also known as multiple time world champion pro wrestler and WWE sensation the Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla, continues to boast limitless talent with his vocals and passion for music. A popular media personality, Jericho is a New York Times best-selling author and hosts a weekly podcast, “Talk is Jericho,” that delivers wrestling, comedy and paranormal programming.