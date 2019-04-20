Francesca & Night of Cups

Smith Bros. Coffee House (Port Washington) 100 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074

Francesca and Night of Cups with Special Guest Jerome Armstrong will be performing LIVE at Smith Bros. Coffee House on Saturday, April 20 at 8PM.

$5 suggested donation to the performers

8:00 Jerome Armstrong w/ Louie Masciarelli

8:15 Night of Cups

9:00 Francesca

Concerts, Live Music/Performance
2622682767
