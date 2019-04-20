Francesca & Night of Cups
Smith Bros. Coffee House (Port Washington) 100 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
Francesca and Night of Cups with Special Guest Jerome Armstrong will be performing LIVE at Smith Bros. Coffee House on Saturday, April 20 at 8PM.
$5 suggested donation to the performers
8:00 Jerome Armstrong w/ Louie Masciarelli
8:15 Night of Cups
9:00 Francesca
