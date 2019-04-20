Free Easter Egg Hunt

Wisconsin Avenue Park 10300 West Wisconsin Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226

Join the Mayfair Rotary Club of Wauwatosa as it celebrates the tradition of hunting for Easter eggs at its 33rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. The free event will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019, beginning at 10:30 a.m. sharp, at Wisconsin Avenue Park! Children ages 9 and under can participate in the “hunt”. Prizes and refreshments will be provided for all children, as well as a visit from the Easter Bunny! Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item. Non-perishable food items will benefit the Wauwatosa Food Pantry. Remember to bring boots in case it is muddy or wet!

Wisconsin Avenue Park 10300 West Wisconsin Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
