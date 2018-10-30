Free Movie Screening: “Milwaukee 53206”
East North Avenue Library 2320 North Cramer Street , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
In anticipation of the upcoming Live in Hope Reception, Mercy Housing Lakefront is hosting a free screening of Keith McQuirter’s 2016 documentary, Milwaukee 53206. The film explores the lives of three Milwaukee residents living in neighborhoods with the highest rate of incarceration among black men in the United States.
