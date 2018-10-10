Free Opioid Overdose Prevention Education & Naloxone (Narcan) Training Program

Learn risk factors leading to opioid misuse, the signs of opioid overdose and how Naloxone can prevent an accidental death caused by an opioid overdose. Those who attend the training will have the option to receive a Naloxone (Narcan) kit to take with them, free of charge (while supplies last). Reservations are appreciated at www.pewaukeelibrary.org or call 262-691-5670 Ext 925. For more information call Lee 262-896-8234.

Led by Lee Clay, RN, BSN, Health Education Specialist- Community Opiate Educator- Waukesha County HHS PDO Project (contracted), Preventive Health Strategies. “Funding for this activity was made possible in part by the Wisconsin Prescription Drug/Opioid Overdose-Related Deaths Prevention Project (WI-PDO) from WI Department of Health Services / SAMHSA grant #SP022112”.