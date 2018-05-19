Free Summer Drink Tasting!

Join us at The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee for a FREE summer drink sampling event Saturday, May 19, from 10am-1pm.

Our lead baristas - a.k.a. Lightning Rods - have created an array of five new seasonal beverages to share! Try them all and vote for your favorites. The top three drinks will be featured in cafes during June, July, and August.

The summer drinks you will be able to sample:

• Turmeric Ginger Spritzer

• Cold Brew Mojito

• Cold Fashioned

• Matcha Lifter

• Summer Gala

Bring your family and friends to help decide our summer drink menu!