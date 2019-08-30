Taking place near Lake Michigan’s beautiful fresh coast in downtown Milwaukee, the inaugural Fresh Coast Jazz Festival brings jazz back to the city of festivals in a big way!

Experience it all – great jazz from the superstars of jazz, new music from rising stars of the genre along with fun events that are sure to stimulate your senses. Festival venue, The Marcus Center, boasts a central location, comfortable seating, ample parking and is just steps from hotels, restaurants and plenty of things to enjoy! Don’t miss out on the fun. Be sure to join us Labor Day Weekend 2019 (August 30 – September 1).