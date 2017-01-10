Friday the 13th Fest, Part II - Dirty Thirties Carnival

Event time: 9 pm

SAVE THE DATE! Friday the 13th Fest returns in January with a fun night of music, performance, and more! Instead of repeating the horrorpunk line-up we had last time, we're going for more of an Americana show. Join as as we hearken back to the Dust Bowl era with vintage sideshow acts including snakes, belly dancing, swords, and other surprises. Be charmed and awed by the talents of Nina Nazir, Jeannette Daft, Skully Sati, and Dimitra, with musical guest, The Milbillies! There will be a reptile zoo provided by The Fox Valley Herpetological Society (a derivative of the Madison Area Herpetological Society) and a game of chance to win prizes such as Tarot readings, drinks, and more! All this vintage revelry hosted by Milwaukee's own, Scotty Damned. Come visit the "Dirty Thirties" with us for a Friday the 13th to be remembered. You'll not be disappointed, but you may leave feeling a lil' dirty.

Admission is only $7 cash, and show starts promptly at 9 pm.