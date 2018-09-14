Friday Freedom Flick: "The End of Poverty

Award winning Director Philippe Diaz reveals in this powerful documentary that poverty is not an accident but a result of military conquest, slavery, and colonization which resulted in the seizure of land and natural resources as well as forced labor. The film documents how today global poverty has reached new levels based on unfair debt, trade, and tax policies.

This Cannes film festival award-winning film features the histories of West Africa, Latin America, and Asia and draws on interviews with John Perkins, Joseph Stiglitz, and other experts on the global economy and US economic penetration.

Sponsored by Milwaukee Peace and Solidarity groups, the film is free and open to all.