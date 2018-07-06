Friday Freedom Flicks

Discussions after each film. Free and open to all interested.

Dedicated to strengthening movements for peace & freedom.

July 6, 13, & 20| 6-8 pm | 1001 E Keefe Ave 53212

Killing Gaza, Friday, July 6, 6pm

In their new film released to give background for the Gaza border protests this Spring (called the “Great March of Return”), journalists Dan Cohen and Max Blumenthal capture the harrowing stories of Palestinians who survived the 2014 Israeli assault, and their struggles to recover and persist under a crippling blockade.

Star of Goliath -- Jewish views on Israel & the struggle for Palestinian survival, July 13, 6pm

A SONG CYCLE WITH VISUALS ON PALESTINE AND ISRAEL. Dave Lippman’s 2004 visit to Palestine and Israel resulted in a multimedia piece, “Star of Goliath,” which encapsulates modern Holy Land history and imperial machinations, with attention to varying Jewish views on Israel and the struggle for Palestinian survival and sovereignty. Songs, slides and sounds to open hearts and minds.

Why We Fight -- Why the US goes to war, Friday, July 20, 6pm

Released on the anniversary of President Dwight D. Eisenhower's farewell address, Eugene Jarecki’s 2005 acclaimed documentary describes the rise of the U. S. military–industrial complex and its 50-year involvement in the wars led by the U.S., especially the 2003 Invasion of Iraq. Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize for Documentary, Peabody Award, and Grimme Award (one of Germany's most prestigious awards for TV).

Sponsor: End the Wars Committee of Peace Action-WI, 1001 E. Keefe Ave., MKE, www.peaceactionwi.org, (414) 269-9525