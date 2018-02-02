Friday Night Fish Fry and Craft Beer Sampling

Motor Bar & Restaurant 401 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m., MOTOR will be featuring samples from different craft breweries. Like every Friday, our All-You-Can-Eat Wisconsin Fish Fry is available all day, served with golden fried fish, crispy French fries, fresh jicama coleslaw, homemade Southern-style cornbread and tartar sauce for only $13.95. In the Can Room, add your first craft beer can to our all-you-can-eat Wisconsin Fish Fry for only 5 dollars. February lineup includes:

· Feb. 2 – Remedy Bloody Mary Mix and Samuel Adams

· Feb. 9 – Bofferding

· Feb. 16 – Ale Asylum

· Feb. 23 – Milwaukee Brewing Company

Motor Bar & Restaurant 401 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
