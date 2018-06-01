Friday Night Fish Fry and Craft Beer Sampling

Celebrate the weekend with a classic fish fry and cold beer every Friday in June. Available all-day, the all-you-can-eat Wisconsin Fish Fry comes with golden fried cod, crispy French fries, fresh jicama coleslaw, homemade Southern-style cornbread and tartar sauce for just $13.95.

Branch out during your next fish fry and experience a few of the best in-state brews, and even some from out-of-state, with craft beer sampling each Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The June lineup boasts local favorites, plus breweries from Illinois and northern Michigan:

June 1 – Mobcraft Brewery

June 8 – Warpigs Brewery

June 15 – City Lights Brewing Company

June 22 – Port Huron Brewing Company

June 29 – Short’s Brewing Company