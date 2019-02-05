FRIENDS: The Musical Parody

Google Calendar - FRIENDS: The Musical Parody - 2019-02-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FRIENDS: The Musical Parody - 2019-02-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FRIENDS: The Musical Parody - 2019-02-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - FRIENDS: The Musical Parody - 2019-02-05 20:00:00

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s  Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as  they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It’s a typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected  runaway  bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second  gear! The new musical recreates our favorite  moments from all 10 years of Friends through an  uncensored, fast-paced, music filled romp. Recommended for mature audiences.

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - FRIENDS: The Musical Parody - 2019-02-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FRIENDS: The Musical Parody - 2019-02-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FRIENDS: The Musical Parody - 2019-02-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - FRIENDS: The Musical Parody - 2019-02-05 20:00:00