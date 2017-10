Fright Fest @ Six Flags: $59; Ticket, Bus, Beer & Terror.

NEW, LIMITED NUMBER OF $5 INSTANT DISCOUNT,-- $59 TICKETS AVAILABLE, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST! The “Terror Begins” at 4 p.m. at #BuddhaLoungeMKE's Own “Haunted House of Horrors.” With Half Priced Appetizers, Taps & Rails! At 5:30, board a comfortable “Coach*” bus with FREE BEER, SODA, SNACKS & Other Surprises. Enjoy regular admission to ALL the rides at Six Flags “#FrightFest” At 11:30 Bus Leaves for return To Late Night Happy Hour at the #BuddhaLoungeMKE” 'til 1:30am