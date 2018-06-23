From Flowers to Feathers: Bird Habitat for Your Yard

Join us to learn about attracting birds to your yard through native plantings. Learn basic principles of design and how to keep birds safe. Urban Ecology Center and Western Great Lakes Bat and Bird Observatory staff experts share their passion for birds, plants and habitat. Native plants will also be for sale (portion of proceeds benefit UEC).

Date and Time

Saturday, June 23rd 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211

Price

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated