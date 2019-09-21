This year’s festival will bring back family and pet-favorite activities, including: dock diving, lure and agility courses, the Doggie Dash speed trial, Kitty City and more. The marketplace will return, as well as the kids’ amusement area, live music and entertainment and the highly anticipated Costume Contest and Owner/Pet Look-alike Contest.

New attractions this year will include a larger Adoption Avenue featuring even more rescues and animal-related nonprofits, a new Vendor Village supporting emerging makers, crafters and small businesses and the Lap Dog Lounge- a restful area built for those puppies (and people) who need a brief respite when the day’s excitement catches up to them.

Through the support of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., together with event sponsors and partners, Fromm Petfest is a family event including free admission and free parking.

Dogs and cats of all kinds are welcome as long as they are on leash, up-to-date on vaccinations and sign the event waiver upon entering the grounds. Fromm will once again donate proceeds from ticket and pet food sales to a number of area animal-related non-profits, including the Wisconsin Humane Society.