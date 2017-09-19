Event time: 10am

Given how crowded some of the more popular festivals at the Summerfest grounds get, it’s probably for the best that dogs aren’t allowed at most of them. One day a year, however, canines are invited to join the festivities at Fromm PetFest, a free, animal-driven gathering featuring a pet marketplace, training clinics, dock diving, grooming sessions and agility courses, in addition to live music and children’s activities. (Cats are invited, too, but for obvious reasons not many people bring them.) Don’t have a pet to bring? You could end up taking one home from the event’s Adoption Avenue, where more than a dozen rescue organizations will be looking to pair cats and dogs with worthwhile owners. Returning this year to the festival’s main stage is Noodles the Wonder Dog, a former shelter dog who has gone onto win talent contests across the continent.