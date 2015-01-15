Full Flavor
Henry & Wanda's (Racine) 501 6th St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
Event time: 8pm-12am
The Full Flavor band is back with us offering the best in classic soft rock and variety. It’s almost as much fun to watch everyone sing along and dance in the aisles. Great music and its fun to catch their enthusiasm. Visit their facebook page for more info https://www.facebook.com/Full-Flavor-119328448183961 No cover!
Price: FREE
Info
Live Music/Performance