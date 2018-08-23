Futures Free From Violence: Games & Grooves After Hours

Try your hand at some games and get your groove on at our 6th annual "Futures Free From Violence" event on August 23!

Featuring music by DJ Tarik (a.k.a. The Architect) and delicious cuisine courtesy of Bartollota’s, we’re excited to move this annual summer event to the newly-renovated Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Upon arrival, visit food stations from Bartolotta Chef Sal and enjoy complimentary wine, beer, and soda. Play each of the carnival-style games (i.e. ping-pong toss, balloon darts, spin-the-wheel) and be entered to win the grand prize: a dual Film Director Membership to the Milwaukee Film Festival - a $1,500 value!

Try our wine and beer ring toss for a $10 donation, or purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win additional amazing prizes from local hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, and other businesses: two tickets for $5, five for $10, or your head's circumference worth (a noggin number!) of tickets for $20.

You'll learn more about The Women’s Center from the Advancing Advocates Council, and get your groove on under the stars to tunes by DJ Tarik from 88Nine Radio Milwaukee.

All proceeds from this event allow us to offer our programs and services at no cost to our clients. Help us achieve our vision of an engaged community that does not tolerate or accept interpersonal violence and provides abundant resources to ensure futures free from violence.

Thank you to the Bartolotta Restaurant Group for selecting us as the 2018 “Gal-A-Lotta” awardee! It’s an honor to be your non-profit partner this year.