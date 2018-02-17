Exhibitions: Andy Fletcher – New Paintings, and, Katie Musolff – New River Journal Paintings

Feb. 17 through March 17.

Artists' Reception: Saturday, February 24, 1:00-4:00 pm

Andy Fletcher’s atmospheric skies, expansive horizons, and quiet farmhouses are the distinctive qualities of his Midwestern landscapes. Through his command of color and composition, his paintings evoke feelings of nostalgia as they celebrate the family farm and an older, more sustainable way of living.

An astute observer of the natural world, artist Katie Musolff paints plants and animals that she finds along the backwaters of the Mississippi River. Her current body of work, River Journal, consists of meticulous watercolor and gouache paintings that concentrate on the beauty of her surroundings. Always working from direct observation, Musolff aims to capture the sense of wonder that drew her into her subject in the first place.