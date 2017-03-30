Gallery Night – Free H-D Museum Admission
Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Event time: 5-9pm
Gallery Night – Free H-D Museum Admission
Harley-Davidson Museum®
Friday, April 21 – 5-9 p.m.
Presented by the Historic Third Ward Association, Gallery Night & Day, is the two-day premier art event in Milwaukee for both the experienced artist and most beginning admirer. This world-class event consistently features 50 venues to explore throughout the downtown Milwaukee area four times a year.
Free Museum admission on Friday, April 21 from 5-9 p.m. Regular admission applies on Saturday, April 22.
Come early or stay late and dine at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant located on the H-D Museum campus. Call (414) 287-2778 for reservations or pop in for a drink at the bar. H.O.G members get in free to the H-D Museum every day.