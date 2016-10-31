Event time: 7:30pm Mondays

Irreverent, outrageous, and refusing to take itself seriously...Game Show Night at Kelly's Bleachers is the un-Trivia of pub quizzes. Teams compete in parody games, absurd puzzles, and self-marination, for generous prizes, and bragging rights.

If you're serious about pub trivia, or easily offended, this isn't for you. But for the rest of us? Game Show Night is the perfect way to give Monday the finger and kick the rest of the week where it hurts.

Price: Free!