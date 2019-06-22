Garden District Farmers Market
New location! The Garden District Farmer's Market has moved to the Wilson Park Senior Center. We will be allowing vendors to drive up and sell right from their vehicles. We will have plenty of parking and easy access for all to walk through the market. Looking forward to our new home and a fresh start as we kick off the market at it's new location.
Wilson Park Senior Center 2601 W. Howard Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221 View Map
