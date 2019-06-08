Garrett Davis’ Broadway-style stage play “Daddy’s Boys”

Garrett Davis’ Daddy’s Boys

On Saturday, June 8, 2019 the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute Regional Milwaukee Office, Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center and City of Milwaukee invite you to attend the upcoming stage play, Daddy’s Boys.

Daddy’s Boys is an entertaining Broadway-style stage play for the entire family! With music, drama and comedy it tells the story of a widowed father and his sons coming together through fractured relationships when faced with prostate cancer. Daddy’s Boys imparts real-life messages which raises prostate cancer awareness and knowledge.

The play is produced by award winning playwright Garrett Davis who specializes in producing entertainment that educates about minority health issues.

This educational performance is presented by the Prostate Health Education Network.

Get your matinee and evening tickets online now at www.daddysboys.org or www.daddysboys.net!

Admission is FREE, but a ticket is required for entry.

You must provide your ticket upon entry.

For inquiries regarding this event, please contact the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute Regional Milwaukee Office at 414-219-5159.