Among today’s most cherished raconteurs, master storyteller and humorist Garrison Keillor is best known as the host of National Public Radio’s A Prairie Home Companion, with an audience of more than 17 million on over 900 public radio stations each week. A prolific author and poet who was featured in Robert Altman’s final film—a fictional version of behind-the-scenes activities on A Prairie Home Companion— he is the recipient of numerous honors including the National Humanities Medal and induction into the Radio Hall of Fame at Chicago’s Museum of Broadcast Communications. Here, he shares hilarious anecdotes about growing up in the American Midwest, the people of Lake Wobegon, and “late-life fatherhood