Gathering On The Green: American Authors and GGOOLLDD
Mequon Rotary Park 4100 W Highland Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
Gathering on Green presents
American Authors
Special Guest
GGOOLLD
Friday, July 13, Rotary Park, 4100 W. Highland Rd., Mequon
Parking lots open at 4:00pm
Gates open at 4:30pm
Show starts at 8:00pm
American Authors, from New York City, burst upon the scene in 2014 with their debut album Oh, What a Life, which featured the 3x platinum hit single "Best Day of My Life", which has over 250 million Spotify plays. The song was used extensively in films, TV, the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and the 2018 Olympics. The album reached #3 of the Billboard Top Rock and #3 on the Top Alternative Album charts and features the songs "I'm Born to Run" and "What We Live For".
This was followed up by the release of the album "What We Live For" in 2016, which featured the hit single "Pride".