Gathering On The Green: American Authors and GGOOLLDD

Gathering on Green presents

American Authors

Special Guest

GGOOLLD

Friday, July 13, Rotary Park, 4100 W. Highland Rd., Mequon

Parking lots open at 4:00pm

Gates open at 4:30pm

Show starts at 8:00pm

American Authors, from New York City, burst upon the scene in 2014 with their debut album Oh, What a Life, which featured the 3x platinum hit single "Best Day of My Life", which has over 250 million Spotify plays. The song was used extensively in films, TV, the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and the 2018 Olympics. The album reached #3 of the Billboard Top Rock and #3 on the Top Alternative Album charts and features the songs "I'm Born to Run" and "What We Live For".

This was followed up by the release of the album "What We Live For" in 2016, which featured the hit single "Pride".