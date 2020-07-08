Gentrification Protest

And we’re back !!

We thank everyone for being so patient with us as we took time to support other protests happening across and outside the city and as we organized ourselves for bigger events to come. WE APPRECIATE YOU !

Milwaukee’s next peaceful protest is being held on July 8th, 2020 starting at Gordon Park.

2828 N Humboldt Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Gathering and Supply Donation: 3pm

Walking of the protest: 4pm

It’s been HOT! So dress appropriately, bring sunscreen, bring water and bring snacks! We always have donations to spare so please don’t be shy about stocking up for the protest.

If you’d like to donate financially so that supplies can be purchased as well (Masks, Water, Snacks, Etc) our currently used Venmo is @TomiBordeaux

The route will be determined by what is safest for the group as a whole taking into consideration all parties involved.

*REMINDER* We advise for your safety and everyone's safety you wear a mask during this protest. We also recommend goggles just in case, as well as any other necessities you feel you may need as the walk will be lengthy.