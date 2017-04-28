Event time: 8pm

GEORGE THOROGOOD

and THE DESTROYERS

Rock Party Tour

Tuesday, May 30

Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

For George Thorogood and his longtime band The Destroyers – Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) – their 40th anniversary is indestructible proof that staying true to yourself and the music can still mean something. And with a catalog of iconic hits that includes "Who Do You Love", "I Drink Alone", "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer", "Move It On Over", "Bad To The Bone" and more, being able to share it with audiences is what will always matter.