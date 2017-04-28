George Thorogood and The Destroyers
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
GEORGE THOROGOOD
and THE DESTROYERS
Rock Party Tour
Tuesday, May 30
Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
For George Thorogood and his longtime band The Destroyers – Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) – their 40th anniversary is indestructible proof that staying true to yourself and the music can still mean something. And with a catalog of iconic hits that includes "Who Do You Love", "I Drink Alone", "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer", "Move It On Over", "Bad To The Bone" and more, being able to share it with audiences is what will always matter.