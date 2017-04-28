George Thorogood and The Destroyers

Google Calendar - George Thorogood and The Destroyers - 2017-05-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - George Thorogood and The Destroyers - 2017-05-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - George Thorogood and The Destroyers - 2017-05-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - George Thorogood and The Destroyers - 2017-05-30 00:00:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

GEORGE THOROGOOD

and THE DESTROYERS

Rock Party Tour

Tuesday, May 30

Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

For George Thorogood and his longtime band The Destroyers – Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) – their 40th anniversary is indestructible proof that staying true to yourself and the music can still mean something. And with a catalog of iconic hits that includes "Who Do You Love", "I Drink Alone", "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer", "Move It On Over", "Bad To The Bone" and more, being able to share it with audiences is what will always matter.

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - George Thorogood and The Destroyers - 2017-05-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - George Thorogood and The Destroyers - 2017-05-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - George Thorogood and The Destroyers - 2017-05-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - George Thorogood and The Destroyers - 2017-05-30 00:00:00