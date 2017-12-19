George Winston grew up mainly in Montana, and also spent his later formative years in Mississippi and Florida. During this time, his favorite music was instrumental rock and instrumental R&B, including Floyd Cramer, the Ventures, Booker T & the MG's, Jimmy Smith, and many more.

Inspired by R&B, jazz, blues and rock (especially The Doors), George began playing organ in 1967. In 1971 he switched to the acoustic piano after hearing recordings from the 1920s and 1930s by the legendary stride pianists Thomas "Fats" Waller and the late Teddy Wilson.

In addition to working on stride piano, he also at this time came up with his own style of melodic instrumental music on solo piano, called folk piano. George is presently concentrating mainly on live performances, and most of the time he is touring playing solo piano concerts (the Summer Show or the Winter Show), solo guitar concerts, solo harmonica concerts, and solo piano dances (with R&B and slow dance songs).

