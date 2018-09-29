Germantown Hunsrucker Oktoberfest
Dheinsville Historic Park W18780 Holy Hill Road, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022
If anyone knows how to throw a German-inspired party, it’s going to be the people of Germantown! This festival features a Dachshund Dash, authentic German food and music, a classic car display, a Wisconsin Power Reunion Exhibit, lots of activities for the kids, and, of course, great beer. Admission is free.
Info
Dheinsville Historic Park W18780 Holy Hill Road, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Festivals