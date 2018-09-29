Germantown Hunsrucker Oktoberfest

Dheinsville Historic Park W18780 Holy Hill Road, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022

If anyone knows how to throw a German-inspired party, it’s going to be the people of Germantown! This festival features a Dachshund Dash, authentic German food and music, a classic car display, a Wisconsin Power Reunion Exhibit, lots of activities for the kids, and, of course, great beer. Admission is free.

