Get Lit Showcase: RNB Edition

A night for some of Milwaukee's talent to do their thing. 6 RNB artists will each get 15-20 minutes to bless the stage. There will be a live DJ, photo shoot, authentic cajun food, raffle, & a great networking environment for everyone to enjoy. We want this to be as fun for the artists as it is for the audience. #SupportLocalMusic #GetLitShowcase

Artist Line-Up:

Dejah E 👉 https://goo.gl/wTi3Vt

Phif Flow 👉 https://goo.gl/efjXDr

The Mve 👉 https://themve.net

Tomboi Jackson 👉 https://goo.gl/9mHLgG

Crayz Wanderer 👉 https://goo.gl/Jb2SxK

Travis J 👉 https://goo.gl/T3YLpT

Tickets:

General Admission: $10

VIP: $20 (includes special seating area & free photo shoot pic)

***Every entry gets one raffle ticket***

Raffle Prizes:

1. Bottle of Hennessey

2. Free Meal at On The Bayou

3. $25 credit at KP Productionz