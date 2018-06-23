Get Lit Showcase: RNB Edition
On the Bayou 2053 N. Doctor M.L.K. Drive, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
A night for some of Milwaukee's talent to do their thing. 6 RNB artists will each get 15-20 minutes to bless the stage. There will be a live DJ, photo shoot, authentic cajun food, raffle, & a great networking environment for everyone to enjoy. We want this to be as fun for the artists as it is for the audience. #SupportLocalMusic #GetLitShowcase
Artist Line-Up:
Dejah E 👉 https://goo.gl/wTi3Vt
Phif Flow 👉 https://goo.gl/efjXDr
The Mve 👉 https://themve.net
Tomboi Jackson 👉 https://goo.gl/9mHLgG
Crayz Wanderer 👉 https://goo.gl/Jb2SxK
Travis J 👉 https://goo.gl/T3YLpT
Tickets:
General Admission: $10
VIP: $20 (includes special seating area & free photo shoot pic)
***Every entry gets one raffle ticket***
Raffle Prizes:
1. Bottle of Hennessey
2. Free Meal at On The Bayou
3. $25 credit at KP Productionz