Get Lit Showcase
Club Timbuktu 520 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
🎤🎶🔊A night for Milwaukee's finest to rock the stage. This event will be equally as fun for the artists as it is for the party goers. Come out for a night of live music, networking, parting, & to support talent right here in your city!!! #GetLitShowDown #IndieMKE #Litty
Artist Lineup:
Supurr Dupurr - https://goo.gl/bKEdf4
HandMeDown Jack. - https://goo.gl/L9bYSJ
The Move - https://goo.gl/eshMiZ
Mgeezy Da Don - https://bit.ly/2IQxoUS
MilTown Genius - https://goo.gl/HGmig3
KP - https://bit.ly/2qrOAZN
Hosted By Rich P - https://goo.gl/Bdwy9t
Info
