Getting Started with Cross-Country Skiing

Event time: Mon., Jan. 2 | 6:30 - 8pm Sun., Jan. 8 | 1:20 - 2:30pm Tue., Jan. 10 | 6:30 - 8pm Mon., Jan. 16 | 6:30 - 8pm Sun., Jan. 22 | 1:20 - 2:30pm Tue., Jan. 24 | 6:30 - 8pm

Let us help you get started in the wonderful winter recreation activity of classic style, cross-country skiing! This indoor class will cover the basic equipment you need to get started, what snow conditions are best for skiing and recommend some local areas to explore on skis. You’ll also learn what equipment you could borrow as an Urban Ecology Center member. Take this class and then take a small group lesson with us!

Mon., Jan. 2 | 6:30 - 8pm

Sun., Jan. 8 | 1:20 - 2:30pm

Tue., Jan. 10 | 6:30 - 8pm

Mon., Jan. 16 | 6:30 - 8pm

Sun., Jan. 22 | 1:20 - 2:30pm

Tue., Jan. 24 | 6:30 - 8pm

For adults | Free - donations appreciated (Nonmembers: $5)

register at:

http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events