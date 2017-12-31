GGOOLLDD w/Jordan "Madhatter" Lee VJ sets
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Ring in the new year with Milwaukee favorites GGOOLLDD like you have never experienced them before. 88Nine’s own Jordan Lee will provide aural and visual magic for you eyes and ears. Dance all night to three sets of GGOOLLDD collaborating with some of the Milwaukee’s best artists, a new bombastic production, and the best midnight countdown balloon drop in our city!
