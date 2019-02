Glass-on-Glass Mosaic Workshop

Instructor/Artist: Tammy Easton.

Create an 8” x 10” window ready to hang with 2 hooks on top. Learn how to cut, arrange, and glue glass to create a beautiful masterpiece! All materials included.

Fee per workshop: $62 RAM Members; $71 Non-Members ($18 supply fee included)

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30pm.