Glaze a Pot for Mom or, A Vase Only A Mother Could Love!

Saturday: May 5th 10am – 11am

Bring an adult along and glaze a professionally handmade vase just in time for Mother’s Day. Instructor Betsy Davis has some vases/pots all set for your finishing touches. After they are glazed, the piece will be fired and ready for pick up before May 13th. Each vase/pot is only $5. Various styles are available to choose from. This is for yungins only, but an adult must be with the student.

Instructor: Betsy Davis

Fee: $10