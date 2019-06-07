Go Go Slow w/Primitive Broadcast Service and Silk Torpedo

Go Go Slow grew out of the ruins of such titans as F*ckface, Die Kreuzen and the Muckrakers. Damaged art rock doesn’t get much better. As for Primitive Broadcast Service, their debut CD of psych/noise rock has been described an “epic ghost dance for the last polar bears”. Standout cut “When Lou Reed Died” affirms the beat of a rock and roll heart. Silk Torpedo’s glam slamming opens the night.