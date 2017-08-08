God Module w/Blakk Glass, Midnight Myth & Visions in Black

The Local/Club Anything 807 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Event time: 9pm - 2am

Fri 8/25 // 9PM // 21+ // $8 

807 s 5th street

God Module hits Milwaukee on their DOES THIS STUFF FREAK YOU OUT? tour, with support from Blakk Glass, Midnight Myth and Visions in Black! 

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1324300294353611/

The local club anything serves over 50 different types of local beers, as well as local spirits including Absinthe.

Price: $8 at the door 21+

The Local/Club Anything 807 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
