Grand Music for a Grand Space

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

The Fine Arts Commission of the Cathedral of St. John is proud to present Grand Music for a Grand Space.

The Cathedral Choir, Women’s Choir, Handbell Ensemble and guest ensembles Aperi Animam and Sacra Nova Cathedrale will present a musical reflection on the Stations of the Cross  

Friday, March 29, 2019

8:00 PM  

Tickets: $10/$5 seniors & students  

For more information please call 414-276-9814, ext. 305

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
