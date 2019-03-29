Grand Music for a Grand Space
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The Fine Arts Commission of the Cathedral of St. John is proud to present Grand Music for a Grand Space.
The Cathedral Choir, Women’s Choir, Handbell Ensemble and guest ensembles Aperi Animam and Sacra Nova Cathedrale will present a musical reflection on the Stations of the Cross
Friday, March 29, 2019
8:00 PM
Tickets: $10/$5 seniors & students
For more information please call 414-276-9814, ext. 305
Info
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Concerts