Grand Opening of 1983 Arcade Bar

This month, Old World Third Street welcomes a distinctive new bar: 1983 Arcade Bar, a gaming destination with more than two dozen arcade games (including classics like Dig Dug and Konami’s 1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adaption) and several pinball machines. To kick things off, the first 50 customers at this grand opening will receive 20 free tokens, and there will be happy hour deals all night, including $1 discounts on all beers and $2 off of all cocktails.