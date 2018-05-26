Greatest Lakes w/Nickel&Rose

GREATEST LAKES W/ SP. GUEST NICKEL&ROSE- SATURDAY, MAY 26TH 8PM

Milwaukee indie outfit Greatest Lakes will be joined by American folk duo, Nickel & Rose for the official release of their sophomore LP “Divisions.” The group will play their new album front-to-back, but their set won’t be void of classics from their 2014 debut.

$8adv/$10door

The Milwaukee group has returned with a heavier indie rock take on their more-traditionally folk sound with their newest release ‘Forest.’ The new track from Greatest Lakes is a dream-like escape that transitions with crisp harmonies and intermittent instrumental breaks that weaves the two fluidly. While very much rooted in an indie-rock style, they interject their own take true to their name, bringing forth a cool, water-front sound that incorporates hazy sounds and upbeat charm.- 88Nine RadioMilwaukee

[Set Sail] is nothing short of absolutely addicting indie pop, with a bright sound accented by hand claps and a playful trombone part. However, the lyrics contrast that sound well, with talk of being a monster and relying on a certain someone to fill an emptiness. There is, however, a certain warmth about the song that makes it feel just right for the summer, and will definitely fit in well once the entire record is released. - Breaking & Entering

Milwaukee act Greatest Lakes will be releasing their new album, Divisions, on May 4th. If its opener, “Forest”, is any indication, listeners are in for an extremely pleasurable listen. A full-bodied beginning of soaring vocals and full-band lushness gives way to a peppy twang, with a Band of Horses comparison evident at this point. In alternating between that expansive beginning and the twangy catchiness, the track remains fresh and vibrant. It’s a great piece of songwriting, and a showing of stellar audible chemistry, from an act that appears poised to explode in 2018 with the release of the excellent Divisions.- Obscure Sound

Greatest Lakes are back and better than ever. Listen to “Forest” now and pre-order Divisions (which includes an instant download of “Forest”) before the band’s release show in May.- Milwaukee Record