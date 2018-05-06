Greenfield Farmers Market
Konkel Park 5151 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
The Greenfield Farmers Market has been serving its community since 2013. It operates from May through October on Sundays, in Konkel Park, from 10 AM - 2 PM. The Market has experienced tremendous growth in its first two years and now boasts over 50 vendors including a variety of local produce, foods and products. The Greenfield Farmers Market values local agriculture, local business and healthy community members.

