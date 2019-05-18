Grivo, Moss Jaw, Social Caterpillar & CRLSS

Basically yeah don't smudge your own puma or pair of vans by missing this. Highly unlikely it will occur again, and actually I'm fucking astonished it is happening. All bangers period. I definitely dislike pro wrestling, I can't lie to you, however the analogy I'm attempting to aim at is;;;;; going in the manner of heavyweights>>>>across the BREMEN CAFE FOR FREE BOARD!

I don't even care if i play. I want to see these bands.

love ya'll

-r

Grivo {austin TX}

https://grivo.bandcamp.com/album/elude

Moss Jaw {Kalamazoo MI}

https://mossjaw.com/

Social Caterpillar {mke}

https://socialcaterpillar.bandcamp.com/

CRLSS {mke}

https://crlsscllctive.bandcamp.com/album/heartstrings

take the time to listen to these bands; crushingling talented, and in town for one riverwest night. hope to see you.

9:30 pm

free