Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: Guards at the Taj

September 26 – November 4, 2018, By Rajiv Joseph, Directed by Brent Hazelton, Stiemke Studio, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. A gripping historical dark comedy set in 1648 India, this “ingenious piece of theater” (Washington Post), by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph, explores the friendship of two imperial guards. At dawn a new edifice representing the soaring power of the empire will be unveiled, the glorious Taj Mahal. But for the two guards assigned to protect the palace, morning brings them an unspeakable task that will shake their faith in God, the empire and their lifelong friendship. This boldly funny and deeply moving play examines the true meaning of beauty and the cost of transcendence in a world that confuses the value of both.

