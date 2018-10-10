Auditions for Racine Theatre Guild: "“A Very Merry Guild Christmas” (Oct. 22)

Auditions for the Racine Theatre Guild’s (RTG) second Signature Spotlight concert of the season, “A Very Merry Guild Christmas,” will be held on Monday, October 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year while singing glad tidings of joy in our holiday concert that will turn any Scrooge into a believer. Old songs along with some new favorites will be performed by Signature musicians and performers. Audition to join the festive, holiday show when it takes the stage on Saturday, December 22.

Spotlight Star auditions will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. are open to any incoming freshman through senior attending high school in our area. Selected soloist auditions, open to anyone 18 and older, will follow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Limited rehearsals will require strong singers to learn music on their own with only a few coaching sessions.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for a half-hour time slot. Bring sheet music and sing 30 – 60 seconds of a prepared song in the concert’s style. An accompanist will be provided and tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted. Register for a time slot by calling RTG at (262) 633-4218 and visit www.racinetheatre.org for more information.

The Signature Spotlight Concert Series is a trio of musical revue concerts featuring volunteer musicians and singers, plus school choral groups from the Racine area. With varying themes and song styles, each performance appeals to a wide variety of signers and audience members. A Spotlight Star, a talented student in high school, will also be featured during each concert.