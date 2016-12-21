In the H. F. Johnson Gallery: Kenosha and Racine Invitational Show

Event time: Jan. 9 - Feb. 25. Gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (with additional Thursday hours from 6 to 8 p.m.), and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art will hold a free opening reception for its Kenosha and Racine invitational show from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12.

The event is open to the public, and no advance registration is needed. The gallery is located on the campus of Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Featuring works in a variety of media, this survey of nearly 30 local artists reflects the thriving local culture from burgeoning new stars to the regionally and nationally recognized stalwarts of the art community. Visitors can meet many of the artists at the reception.

The exhibit runs from Jan. 9 through Feb. 25. Gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (with additional Thursday hours from 6 to 8 p.m.), and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Visit www.carthage.edu/art-gallery for more information.