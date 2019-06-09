Haiti Fest

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Youthaiti—a Milwaukee-based non-profit that has worked on ecological sanitation and sustainable agriculture in rural Haiti since 2008—premieres a community-wide festival to introduce Milwaukeeans to Haitian art, music, food and culture, and to highlight its history of sustainable development work.

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
