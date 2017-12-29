Hallmark Channel Presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2017

When the Trans-Siberian Orchestra debuted their symphonic take on Christmas music in the late-’90s, it sounded an awful lot like a novelty. In the years since, however, their progged-out, pyrotechnics- and light-show-assisted tours have become an enduring tradition—not to mention a lucrative one. The group’s recent tours have raked in tens of millions of dollars a year, and the band has proved so popular that it split into two touring entities to better capitalize on the seasonal demand. This year’s tour has been bittersweet for the group: It’s the first since the death of band founder and composer Paul O’Neill, who died in April. His final album with the group was one of their occasional non-Christmas efforts, 2015’s Letters From the Labyrinth.