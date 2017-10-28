Halloween Covers Extravaganza w/Hank Williams and Patsy Cline, The Undertones, The Damned, & The Knack

Saturday night of Halloween weekend some mighty talented musicians take to the stage to bring you entire sets of music by Hank Williams and Patsy Cline, The Undertones, The Damned, & The Knack! Join the spirits, get in the spirit, join in the fun Saturday, October 28!! $6

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
